Sikeston begins 'Art in the Alley'

SIKESTON, MO - Historic Downtown Sikeston opened up the first of what they hope is many art exhibits this weekend in a unique place.
“Art in the Alley was an idea that came from our ensign committee at historic downtown Sikeston," Historic Downtown Sikeston Executive Director Jason Davis said. "We’ve been looking for a way to activate the alley, and use to for traffic, get people downtown to see things and public art is a way we wanted to do that.”
The very first Art in the Alley was introduced on Saturday in Sikeston.
Local artists submitted pieces that are now showcased between Front and Center streets.
“Our community, the people love Sikeston," Davis said. "So, when they do their art, and you can see in the pieces that have been submitted, you can see the pride for Sikeston, and art is a way for them to do that.”
They’ll hang for about six months, then they’ll open it up for another round of submissions. The public can even vote for their favorites.
It’s all a way to add more to a busy downtown.
“What we’d really love to see happen with Art in the Alley is one get more artist a chance to hang in the alley, and two the public to come out and see the different changes, for them to participate as well and feel like they’re a part of what’s going on," Davis said. "And overall, just a way to make downtown Sikeston better.”