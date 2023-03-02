SIH's nursing residency program aims to help with the transition from the class to the workforce

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

.Due to heavy rain The Big Muddy will continue to rise above flood
stage by Saturday Morning.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1145 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 11.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 26.5 feet early Sunday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON FOR FRANKLIN, HAMILTON, HARDIN, JOHNSON, MASSAC, POPE,
SALINE AND WILLIAMSON COUNTIES...

At 841 AM CST, Thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned
area are becoming more scattered. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain
have fallen. Emergency management reported ditches out their banks
with numerous roads water covered or closed. Additional rainfall
amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area with
additional storms this morning. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Emergency management reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Marion, Herrin, Harrisburg, West Frankfort, Benton, Metropolis,
Carterville, Eldorado, Johnston City, Mcleansboro, Christopher,
and Vienna.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST/1 PM EST/ TODAY...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell,
Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves,
Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, McLean, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi,
New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Until Noon CST/1 PM EST/ today.

* IMPACTS...Driver safety is a concern early this morning through
the morning commute. The risk for flash flooding will rise
substantially before daylight and may pose a significant danger
for morning commuters and those heading to school. Some homes and
businesses may be affected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall is expected with widespread showers and
thunderstorms. The concern for flash flooding will increase
through mid morning. Widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is
likely, with some amounts possibly reaching 5 to 7 inches.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Some trees could come down as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

SIH's nursing residency program aims to help with the transition from the class to the workforce

  • Updated
  • 0

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) -- There's still a nursing shortage here in Southern Illinois as medical facilities continue to feel the pressure to put on quality care up against lingering restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But at SIH, a nursing program is helping the transition from the class to the patient's room a little more smoothly.

"I feel like the residency program has helped me tremendously," said RN resident Whitney Meade. "When you get into the residency program, they slow it down and focus on the things you have to deal with, hands-on.

Several recent nursing school graduates like Whitney Meade take advantage of the opportunity to join SIH's Nurse Residency program.

Meade was a stay-at-home mom for nine years. After her two kids started school, she decided to go to school to be a nurse.

"I've been in the program for four months now," she says. "At first I was a little intimidated but I was able to meet some of my peers."

Meade says, what the residency program does is it allows new nurses to more easily transition from the classroom the the working environment.

"In nursing school, there's so much thrown at you at one time," said Meade. "You're overwhelmed and trying to keep your head above water."

Samantha Melvin is now the Nurse Executive at Herrin Hospital, but 14 years ago she made her way through the same residency program so she knows its importance.

"It was very helpful to have a mentor," said Melvin, "that way if I had a bad day I could de-compress with that mentor and someone to support me."

Meade says an incident with her grandmother motivated her to become a nurse.

"I witnessed the kind of care she ended up receiving there and I knew I could make a better different than what they did," she said.

As a non-traditional student, Meade wasn't sure what her trek toward nursing would look like. That being said, she says the residency program has helped shape her goals.

"I felt like I was getting a late start because of my age," said Meade. "I thought the ED [Emergency Department] or the ICU [Intensive Care Unit] was where I was going to learn the most.

"Come to find out, these managers know what they're looking for when they do these interviews and with my background experience and my strengths and weaknesses, they felt I was better for a same-day surgery.

"I'm more caring and hands-on than like the rush of the moment, adrenaline junky like the ER needs."

So what advice would Meade have to those getting to graduate nursing school?

"To all the new soon-to-be nurses that are getting ready to graduate school keep your mind open to which department," Meade says. "Go shadow one of these units so you can experience what you'll experience at work."

Applications will begin being accepted next week for the fall.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email Paul at pwilcoxen@wsiltv.com

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

