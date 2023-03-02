SIH's nursing residency program aims to help with the transition from the class to the workforce

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) -- There's still a nursing shortage here in Southern Illinois as medical facilities continue to feel the pressure to put on quality care up against lingering restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic.
But at SIH, a nursing program is helping the transition from the class to the patient's room a little more smoothly.
"I feel like the residency program has helped me tremendously," said RN resident Whitney Meade. "When you get into the residency program, they slow it down and focus on the things you have to deal with, hands-on.
Several recent nursing school graduates like Whitney Meade take advantage of the opportunity to join SIH's Nurse Residency program.
Meade was a stay-at-home mom for nine years. After her two kids started school, she decided to go to school to be a nurse.
"I've been in the program for four months now," she says. "At first I was a little intimidated but I was able to meet some of my peers."
Meade says, what the residency program does is it allows new nurses to more easily transition from the classroom the the working environment.
"In nursing school, there's so much thrown at you at one time," said Meade. "You're overwhelmed and trying to keep your head above water."
Samantha Melvin is now the Nurse Executive at Herrin Hospital, but 14 years ago she made her way through the same residency program so she knows its importance.
"It was very helpful to have a mentor," said Melvin, "that way if I had a bad day I could de-compress with that mentor and someone to support me."
Meade says an incident with her grandmother motivated her to become a nurse.
"I witnessed the kind of care she ended up receiving there and I knew I could make a better different than what they did," she said.
As a non-traditional student, Meade wasn't sure what her trek toward nursing would look like. That being said, she says the residency program has helped shape her goals.
"I felt like I was getting a late start because of my age," said Meade. "I thought the ED [Emergency Department] or the ICU [Intensive Care Unit] was where I was going to learn the most.
"Come to find out, these managers know what they're looking for when they do these interviews and with my background experience and my strengths and weaknesses, they felt I was better for a same-day surgery.
"I'm more caring and hands-on than like the rush of the moment, adrenaline junky like the ER needs."
So what advice would Meade have to those getting to graduate nursing school?
"To all the new soon-to-be nurses that are getting ready to graduate school keep your mind open to which department," Meade says. "Go shadow one of these units so you can experience what you'll experience at work."
Applications will begin being accepted next week for the fall.