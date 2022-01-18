SIH Work Care opens new facility in Harrisburg

(WSIL) -- SIH Work Care has opened a new location in Harrisburg.
It's at 901 South Commercial Street and will be their second site since 2007.
Specialized medical providers will diagnose and treat injuries or illnesses acquired while working.
That includes doing physicals, drug screening, immunizations and more.
They hope the new facility will benefit residents in Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, and more southern Illinois counties.
"We saw a lot of people driving to our location in Marion. And it just made a lot of sense for us to open a location in this area to keep area businesses and employees in the time of an accident and injury to turn that over really quick. To get those employees an opportunity to have that and Harrisburg and Saline County." said Verlinda Henshaw, SIH Executive Director of Rehabilitation and Urgent Care.
The new SIH Work Care location is open from 8 to 4:30, Monday through Friday.