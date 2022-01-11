SIH opening work care facility in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- SIH Work Care is opening a location in Harrisburg to help meet the needs of businesses and industries in Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Pope, Hamilton and White Counties.
It will be the second site for SIH Work Care, which opened in 2007.
At SIH Work Care Harrisburg, specialized medical providers will diagnose, manage and work to prevent disease caused or exacerbated by workplace factors.
A full range of services will be provided including, pre-employment physicals, drug screens, immunizations, treatment for workers compensation injuries, post-offer testing and improved care coordination with outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation services.
“I am excited to help establish these much-needed specialty services in southeastern Illinois. As a lifelong resident of Harrisburg, it is important to me, personally and professionally, to bring on-demand care to our community. SIH Work Care is here to keep businesses and employees safe and healthy. This service will help ensure employers are hiring healthy employees and avoid unnecessary emergency room visits in the event of a workplace injury in a fast and convenient location with hours from 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday,” said SIH Executive Director of Rehabilitation, Occupational Medicine and Urgent Care Verlinda Henshaw.
The new SIH Work Care location is set to open January 17, 2022.
Visit www.workcare.SIH.net for more details.