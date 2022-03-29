 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

SIH opening urgent care in Harrisburg

  • 0
SIH new logo
By Mandy Robertson

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- SIH announced the opening of SIH Urgent Care in Harrisburg on Friday, April 1. 

SIH Urgent will be housed inside the same location as SIH Work Care (901 S. Commercial) with extended hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7-days a week.

Patients can reserve their spot online at www.sih.net/urgentcare or arrive on a walk-in basis. The Harrisburg location will offer point of care lab, x-ray and other diagnostic functions.

“We’re pleased to bring this vital service to Harrisburg, which offers an affordable, easy choice for patients who need prompt medical attention for non-life-threatening illness and injury,” said SIH Executive Director of Rehabilitation and Urgent Care Verlinda Henshaw, OTD. “Another benefit is streamlined communication with other SIH and regional providers through SIH MyChart. While SIH Urgent Care does not take the place of a patient’s primary care doctor for chronic or ongoing care, it offers quick, convenient hours year-round and eliminates the need for more costly emergency department visits."

Tags

Recommended for you