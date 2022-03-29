SIH opening urgent care in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- SIH announced the opening of SIH Urgent Care in Harrisburg on Friday, April 1.
SIH Urgent will be housed inside the same location as SIH Work Care (901 S. Commercial) with extended hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7-days a week.
Patients can reserve their spot online at www.sih.net/urgentcare or arrive on a walk-in basis. The Harrisburg location will offer point of care lab, x-ray and other diagnostic functions.
“We’re pleased to bring this vital service to Harrisburg, which offers an affordable, easy choice for patients who need prompt medical attention for non-life-threatening illness and injury,” said SIH Executive Director of Rehabilitation and Urgent Care Verlinda Henshaw, OTD. “Another benefit is streamlined communication with other SIH and regional providers through SIH MyChart. While SIH Urgent Care does not take the place of a patient’s primary care doctor for chronic or ongoing care, it offers quick, convenient hours year-round and eliminates the need for more costly emergency department visits."