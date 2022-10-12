SIH names new President and CEO

(WSIL) -- SIH announced Wednesday John Antes of St. Louis will be the new President and CEO effective December 12, 2022.
Antes currently serves as president of Missouri Baptist Medical Center. He will succeed SIH President and CEO Rex Budde, who plans to retire at the end of the year.
Budde’s SIH career has spanned 22 years, the last 13 as CEO. Prior, Budde was the organization’s chief financial officer.
“On behalf of the SIH Board of Trustees, I am profoundly grateful to Rex Budde for his fiscal integrity and vision guiding SIH through a period of growth and development and navigating the organization through the Covid pandemic. Under Rex’s leadership, SIH saw construction, completion and expansion of the SIH Cancer Institute, approval for a Level II trauma center at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, expansions at nearly all SIH facilities and welcoming Harrisburg Medical Center into the SIH family,” said Dr. Mees.
Antes is a member of the American College of Health Executives. He holds a master’s degree in health administration from Washington University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Memphis State University.
“Antes brings a wealth of experience to Southern Illinois and understands the challenging dynamics impacting hospitals and health systems like SIH in this post-Covid era. In his current role, he’s admirably provided overall leadership, strategic direction and operations for a 489-bed regional referring hospital and a 25-bed critical access hospital consisting of over 3,000 employees and 1,100 physicians,” said Dr. Robert Mees, chairman of the SIH Board of Trustees.
Antes says he has a passion of rural health care and calls SIH the "backbone" of the regional community.
“I have a great deal of familiarity and respect for SIH through the BJC Collaborative. SIH has a reputation of strength and stability as a leading not for-profit healthcare system and provides an impressive level of care for a rural market,” said Antes.