SIH Memorial Hospital to host Toys for Tots drive

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- SIH Memorial Hospital will be helping make the holidays a bit more special for kids this year, as it hosts a Toys for Tots drive later this month.
Hospital employees and volunteers have come together to raise $7.400 that they will be using to buy toys for 3,400 children this year. SIH Memorial Hospital has been a major contributor to Toys for Tots over the years, and the hospital will be making their largest donation yet.
The donations will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 19 at Memorial Hospital.
For more information, contact Mark Cosgrove at Skipcos@siu.edu.