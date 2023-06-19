SIH Holds Event To Help People Learn About Heart Attack Symptoms

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) – Do you know what to do if you suspect someone you love is having a heart attack?
“In case of an emergency – always reach out and call 9-1-1,” said Dr. Arslan Mirza with SIH Prairie Heart Institute.”
Knowing and understanding the symptoms of a heart attack can mean the difference between life and death.
“If the guy is unresponsive and if there is a bystander or a witnessed episode or cardiac arrest, for example, the first thing is to make sure that the patient is safe, you’re safe and calling 9-1-1,” said Mirza.
Heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death in the united states and it’s not exclusive. In fact, according to the Centers for disease control and Prevention heart disease is the leading cause of death for men – women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the country.
On Monday, Dr. Mirza held a demo on recognizing a heart attack.
“Today we’re going to be talking about Cardiac Emergencies and what to do in case cardiac emergencies happen,” said Mirza.
If someone is having a heart attack – they could be dealing with a variety of symptoms. They include shortness of breath, chest pains, a racing heartbeat, pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck, back, arm, or shoulder – as well as being lightheaded or unusually tired.
“These symptoms progressively get worse. These could be a sign that could suggest a cardiac [event] may be at play,” said Mirza.
Dr. Mirza spoke in Carbondale at a luncheon as part of SIH's Second Act of Life. It's geared toward educating adults over the age of 50 and focuses on helping those enjoy a healthy life.
“Our job is to make sure patients understand what to look for in case they suspect a patient is having a cardiac arrest,” he said.
The event also featured hands-on AED demonstrations and their importance to helping someone who is suffering from a heart attack.
“It is very generally user-friendly as long as patients have seen it before and understand how to use it,” said Mirza.
Because when it comes to a cardiac emergency, what you do in those first few minutes can mean life or death.
“Our goal is to empower the general public so they can help save a life,” said Dr. Mirza.