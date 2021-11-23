You are the owner of this article.
SIH announces potential data breach involving former benefit plan administrator

data breach
By Mandy Robertson

(WSIL) -- A former employee benefits plan administrator has notified Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) of a possible data breach involving 982 current and former employees and covered family members.

On October 15, 2021, SIH received notification of the security incident at the conclusion of Consociate Health’s 10-month investigation.

Consociate Health’s analysis revealed the risk included information from the period of January 1, 2014, through December 31, 2015, such as: names, address, date of birth, social security number, diagnosis codes, medical record number, health insurance policy number and medical record information (medical history, condition, treatment, hospital unit).

Consociate Health has stated while they have no evidence the potentially impacted information was misused, the organization will offer a year of free identity monitoring services to impacted individuals.

Consociate Health is in the process of sending mailings with specific instructions.

