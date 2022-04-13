 Skip to main content
Significant Loss grant will help Illinois schools going forward

Shawnee school district

(WSIL) -- A News 3 follow-up to school funding issues in Galatia and Shawnee, both schools received funding to help with short-term and long-term needs. 

Shawnee Superintendent Shelly Clover-Hill says the Significant Loss grant isn't just for one year, but will be available annually. 

"It’s for any school district now and in the future that may face catastrophic losses due to unforeseen circumstances," she explains in an email to News 3. 

Prior to this, Clover-Hill knew her district and Galatia receiving funding in the Illinois Fiscal Year 2023 budget passed on April 9th, but were unsure of what exactly was included in the package. 

This school year, Shawnee and Galatia have been operating on smaller budgets. The lack comes from Grand Tower Energy Center and a coal mine failing to pay their property taxes.

The districts requested emergency funding to make up for this year's short fall as well as a change to the evidence-based funding formula as a long term solution.

This Significant Loss grant will help with both issues. 

With the funding, fears of consolidation, jobs loss and students having longer bus rides are gone. 