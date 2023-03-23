Significant flooding and strong storms likely through Friday, stay aware

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro.

.Widespread heavy rainfall is expected tonight into Friday night
across the area.  Rainfall totals of 3 to 4 inches with localized
higher amounts will cause significant rises on the Big Muddy River.
At Plumfield, the current forecast has the river cresting a half
foot above flood stage Sunday evening. At Murphysboro, the current
forecast crest is 3.5 feet above flood stage Wednesday afternoon.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield and Murphysboro...
Minor flooding is forecast.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT TO LATE TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From late Saturday night to late Tuesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Sunday morning to a crest of 20.5 feet Sunday evening.
It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and portions of western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From this evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the Watch area. Locally higher totals to 5 inches are
possible, especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over
the same areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks,
streams, and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Significant flooding and strong storms likely through Friday, stay aware

  • 0

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a very breezy but warm day. Afternoon temperatures have climbed into the 70s. Enjoy the warmth and quiet weather.

A front will drop into the region this evening bringing back rain and storms. The rain will begin in our northern counties and push southeast overnight. Widespread heavy rainfall will return to the entire area early Friday. You may want to allow yourself extra time heading out the door, Friday morning. 

A period of steady but lighter rain is expected through about mid day before the activity ramps back up late Friday afternoon and evening. You'll likely want the umbrella and rain boots.

Rain Totals

Rainfall amounts will range between 3"-5" across southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. Slightly lower amounts are expected in western Kentucky, 1"-3". Flooding is likely, don't try to drive through any pooling or rushing water. 

Flood Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for southern Illinois, southeast Missouri and parts of Western Kentucky until Saturday morning.

SPC

Friday afternoon and evening will also bring the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms. The best ingredients for severe weather are currently through the southern half of the region. The main hazards include tornadoes, damaging winds and flooding. Have multiple ways to receive alerts. 

A few showers could linger into early Saturday morning, but overall the weekend will be much quieter. 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Recommended for you