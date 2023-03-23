Significant flooding and strong storms likely through Friday, stay aware

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a very breezy but warm day. Afternoon temperatures have climbed into the 70s. Enjoy the warmth and quiet weather.
A front will drop into the region this evening bringing back rain and storms. The rain will begin in our northern counties and push southeast overnight. Widespread heavy rainfall will return to the entire area early Friday. You may want to allow yourself extra time heading out the door, Friday morning.
A period of steady but lighter rain is expected through about mid day before the activity ramps back up late Friday afternoon and evening. You'll likely want the umbrella and rain boots.
Rainfall amounts will range between 3"-5" across southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. Slightly lower amounts are expected in western Kentucky, 1"-3". Flooding is likely, don't try to drive through any pooling or rushing water.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for southern Illinois, southeast Missouri and parts of Western Kentucky until Saturday morning.
Friday afternoon and evening will also bring the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms. The best ingredients for severe weather are currently through the southern half of the region. The main hazards include tornadoes, damaging winds and flooding. Have multiple ways to receive alerts.
A few showers could linger into early Saturday morning, but overall the weekend will be much quieter.