Sign-up underway for Carterville's Twilight Glow 5K

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL)-- Grab your sneakers and get ready for a good time that the whole family can enjoy. You can now sign-up for the Twilight Glow 5K Run. 

A $250 purse is up for grabs for the fattest male and female runner. There will also be medals for the top three male and female runners in multiple age divisions. 

The Twilight Glow 5K is September 8th at Cannon Park. Race day registration and packet pickup will be at the Community Center from 5-6:30 p.m. Then, the race will kick off at 7 p.m. 

Organizers say, for each race there's a different t-shirt that participants get to take home. This year's is military style and theme. 

Kids can get in on the action too with a fun run at 6 p.m. You can register for the fun run the day of the event. 

This is the 12th year for the race put on by the Carterville chamber. Money raised go back to supporting local businesses and community groups. 

You can register by clicking here

