'Sick to my stomach': Family friend remembers 'caring' Dep. Sean Riley

CISNE, Ill. (WSIL) -- The family of fallen Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley is getting help amidst their grief.
Businesses like Murphy's Pet Grooming & Boarding in Cisne are collecting donations and giving all of the proceeds to Riley's family.
Owner Mary Murphy has known the Rileys for more than 15 years and is still processing the shock over his death.
"Almost sick to my stomach. Just sad. [I'm] in disbelief," Murphy said.
Deputy Riley was killed Wednesday morning on Interstate 64 in Wayne County, according to Illinois State Police.
ISP says 40-year old Roy Tate, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, stole Riley's vehicle before abandoning it. Tate then carjacked two more vehicles, including one in Missouri, before being arrested in rural Carlyle, Illinois according to ISP.
Tate is being charged with first-degree murder. Riley leaves behind a wife and three children.
"Our community has lost a wonderful member," Murphy said. "He was kind and caring and supportive even when he did traffic stops."
Murphy says Riley spent years raising money for youth recreation programs in northern Wayne County. Riley and his wife, Leslie, are avid hunters who bought a house with more land to hunt, Murphy says.
"They were always outdoors together as a family," Murphy said. "They've lost their dad. They've lost their husband. Their cousin. Their best friend. And we just want to be able to help them."
Murphy is also organizing a drive-thru benefit at the Bedford Township Fire Department in Cisne happening January 8. Multiple businesses and communities are also putting together their own fundraisers.
Murphy says the Rileys regularly participate in community donation events so it's only fitting that the community returns the favor.
"They'll be okay. But it will take a lot of time," Murphy said. "The community will wrap their arms around them as best we can to help them."
"Just please pray."