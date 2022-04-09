 Skip to main content
SIC to break ground on new education center

By Denise Turner

CARMI, IL (WSIL) -- Southeastern Illinois College will be hosting a ceremony as they break ground on a long-awaited career and technical education center.

The education center, which will be named Stanford D. Williams Career & Training Center, will be the central hub for workforce education needs in SIC's northern region. Training offered at the facility will include welding, CDL training, an auto/diesel program, and a trades education.

The college anticipates two phases of the construction will be completed around December 2023. The breaking-ground ceremony will be open to the public, and it will take place at David L. Stanley White County Center on Tuesday, April 19, at 10 a.m.

