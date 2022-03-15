SIC Forensic Falcons bring home state title

HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- The spoken language has been a part of civilizations for thousands of years.
Some are better at it than others.
As for the Forensic Falcons from Southeastern Illinois College, they've proven they're some of the best around.
But what is Forensic Falcon?
"Being a Forensic Falcon is being on a team where you compete in different events," said SIC freshman Omari Jackson.
Those events include oral interpretation, debate, and speech.
The SIC Forensic Falcons compete in public speaking, oral interpretation, and reader's theater. This year they are tops in the state.
Sophomore Haley Rice is a second-generation Falcon as her father - SIC president Jonah Rice both competed and coached at the school.
"When I was younger, I was kind of shy, but then I saw how my dad talked about it," said Rice.
Seven students make up this year's team. They each compete in four events. Those points are added up for a team total.
"So we have different genres for speech," said SIC director of Forensic Jenny Billman. "We have debate, limited prep. We have acting and public address, so no matter your interest, there's something."
For the past two days, the team has competed in international. Just recently, the Falcons were named overall state champions.
"I think the most important thing is to have fun with what you're doing and find the joy in it," said Billman.
The team was named overall state champions in the two-year college division at the Illinois Intercollegiate Forensic Association.
The squad earned first place in the team individual events category and second in the team debate category.
"Our team has invested literally hundreds of hours in their events and in their teammates' events," said Billman. "To perform well in a deeply talented state means a lot to us."
COVID caused many of the competitions to move virtually. It's an adjustment Rice says has been relatively easy.
"You can actually see everyone on your screen," said Rice. "So you'll be in one little box, and your competitors and judges will be in the other boxes. It doesn't make a difference. I just perform how I normally would."
In one of the last events of the season, the team will hold a public performance on Thursday, March 31 at 6:30 p.m. in the George T. Dennis Visual and Performing Arts Center on SIC's Harrisburg campus.
Tickets are a minimum donation of $5. Money will support the team traveling to the Phi Rho Pi National Tournament in St. Louis.