Shrine circus comes to region

(WSIL) -- The circus is coming to town. The Shrine Circus is coming to Du Quoin this weekend.
Denver Tolbert and Kenny George stopped by News 3 This Morning to share the details.
There will be two shows June 4th at 2 pm and 6 pm and one show on June 5th at 1 pm.
Tickets are $12 for two people if bought through a WCSC Shriner.
At the gate tickets are $20 for adults, and $10 for children 3 to 11.
The Circus will be inside the Southern Illinois Center at the Du Quoin Fairgrounds.
There will be camel rides, pony rides, picture with a snake and a bouncy house.
Show are expected to last around 1 hour and 45 minutes.
Cotton Candy, popcorn and hotdogs will be for sale.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.