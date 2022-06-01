 Skip to main content
Shrine circus comes to region

shrine circus

(WSIL) -- The circus is coming to town. The Shrine Circus is coming to Du Quoin this weekend.

Denver Tolbert and Kenny George stopped by News 3 This Morning to share the details.

There will be two shows June 4th at 2 pm and 6 pm and one show on June 5th at 1 pm. 

Tickets are $12 for two people if bought through a WCSC Shriner. 

At the gate tickets are $20 for adults, and $10 for children 3 to 11. 

The Circus will be inside the Southern Illinois Center at the Du Quoin Fairgrounds. 

There will be camel rides, pony rides, picture with a snake and a bouncy house.

Show are expected to last around 1 hour and 45 minutes. 

Cotton Candy, popcorn and hotdogs will be for sale. 

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here

