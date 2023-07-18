 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Multiple rounds of thunderstorms will lead to heavy rain across the
watch area. The first round will occur this afternoon with a
secondary round late this evening into early Wednesday morning.
Exact placement of the heaviest swath is still somewhat uncertain.
There is some potential for a few areas to receive greater than 5
inches.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Gallatin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO and Scott.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected. A corridor
of 3 to 5 inches may occur, with locally higher amounts
possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Showers this evening -- flooding a concern overnight with another round of storms

  • 0
4 cams

WSIL (Carterville) -- It's been an active day so far with a few Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and a few Tornado Warnings. The first wave of activity is beginning to exit the region out of the southeast, leaving some damage behind. Rain showers and picking up off to our west, and pushing into Southeastern Missouri. This second round seems to be weaker.

Our temperatures, especially in areas that saw that first wave of storms, have dramatically cooled off. 

hourly

Over the next couple of hours temperatures will remain in the upper 70s, low 80s. Heavy cloud cover will also be here through the overnight hours as these rounds of rain and storms advance East. 

late night storms

A new wave of strong storms will form between 10 PM and midnight and are likely to be severe. Large hail, strong winds and a brief tornado are all possible overnight so it's important you have a way to receive alerts that can wake you. 

Widespread 1-3" of rainfall is possible across parts of southern Illinois with localized totals topping 4-5" possible. Flooding will be a concern through tomorrow morning, but storms will begin to end through the morning with most of the storms wrapping up by lunch time.

rain chances

Rain chances continue to stay with us through the end of the work week but the weekend is trending much quieter and sunny!

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you