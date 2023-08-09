 Skip to main content
Showers moving through now, next round with possible severe weather this evening

WSIL (Carterville) -- It's been a soggy start to our day as the first round of showers and heavy pockets of rain are continuing to move across the region thanks to a lifting warm front. We're seeing a bit of lightning across the bootheel, but this should continue to remain fairly calm. 

The second round will pack more of a punch. There's more of the severe ingredients present, so it'll be important to keep an eye on our southern most counties once the cold front pushes through. 

The recent Storm Prediction Center update has downgraded our northern counties to a Marginal (1 out of 5) risk. The concern for areas like Southern Illinois isn't nearly as high as our southern counties where the Enhanced (3 out of 5) risk is. The largest threat continues to be flash flooding and very strong winds, but we can't completely rule out a tornado or two. 

Southeastern Missouri could begin seeing storms as early as 5-6 PM with the severe weather exiting western Kentucky around midnight. 

We may see a few stray showers linger in the first half of our Thursday but the majority of the day will be dry and skies will even begin clearing in the evening. The dry trend is shorted lived with the next chance for isolated storm this weekend. 

