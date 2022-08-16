Showers linger south, before clearing Wednesday afternoon

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a fairly soggy start to the day for many of us. Scattered showers are still across parts of southeast Missouri, northwest Tennessee and western Kentucky this afternoon.
Off and on showers will linger overnight and into early Wednesday morning, for primarily southeast Missouri. A stray shower can't completely be ruled out in southern Illinois, but the odds are very small, most will be dry.
The sunshine should make its way back into the region throughout the day Wednesday, with more below average temperatures. Afternoon highs will top out in the low 80s, making for another comfortable day.
The remainder of the week will be dry, with temperatures running in the low to mid 80s. Scattered storms return by the weekend.