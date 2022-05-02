Showers and storms will overspread the region this evening, grab an umbrella

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Showers and storms are already rolling through southeast Missouri this afternoon and will overspread the region this evening. There is a small chance for a strong storm or two but the severe threat is low. Gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail will be the main threats overnight.
The showers and storms will stick around overnight and into Tuesday morning. By the afternoon Tuesday many will be dry but there will still be a chance for a few storms in western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee. Apart from the storms it'll be a cloudy and seasonable Tuesday. Afternoon highs will climb back into the low to mid 70s.
There's a chance for showers and storms nearly everyday this week. Not everyday will be a washout but you may want to keep your umbrellas on standby.