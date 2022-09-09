Showers and storms return for the weekend, grab an umbrella

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Clouds will continue to build in from the southeast through the remainder of afternoon and evening. Rain chances will be minimal until tomorrow. However, a few isolated showers will be possible in our southern counties.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous on Saturday, thanks to a system currently along the gulf coast. While it won't be a washout, it could impact outdoor plans.
Meanwhile, a strong cold front is approaching from our northwest and is expected to pass through on Sunday. This will likely end up being the wettest day of the weekend. Widespread showers and a few rumbles of thunder will make for a soggy day.
High temperatures Saturday will continue to top out in the low 80s. By Sunday it'll be a bit cooler, with highs dipping back into the mid to upper 70s.
Behind Sunday's system, it'll begin to feel like fall. Humidity and temperatures will drop making for a gorgeous start to the week.