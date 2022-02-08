Shooting in Cape Girardeau leaves one person dead

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- One person was killed in a Cape Girardeau shooting Tuesday.
Cape Girardeau Police say around 1:30 p.m. officers received a report of a shooting in the area of College and Frederick.
When officers arrived, one shooting victim was found dead.
The Cape Girardeau / Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated and is currently investigating the homicide.
Anyone with any information is strongly encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
- Phone: 573-339-6621
- Anonymous call line: 573-339-6313
- Text “CAPEPD” to 847411