Shooting in Cape Girardeau leaves one person dead

By Kenzie Dillow

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- One person was killed in a Cape Girardeau shooting Tuesday. 

Cape Girardeau Police say around 1:30 p.m. officers received a report of a shooting in the area of College and Frederick. 

When officers arrived, one shooting victim was found dead. 

The Cape Girardeau / Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated and is currently investigating the homicide. 

Anyone with any information is strongly encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

  • Phone: 573-339-6621
  • Anonymous call line: 573-339-6313
  • Text “CAPEPD” to 847411