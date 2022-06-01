Shipyard Music festival returning to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The Shipyard Music Festival has announced the lineup for the fourth annual event.
Set to take place on September 23rd and 24th, 2022, artists including Samantha Fish, Yonder Mountain String Band, Maggie Rose, Grizfolk, and 13 additional national and regional acts are scheduled to perform on two outdoor stages.
“The Shipyard is a celebration of food and cheer and song,” said festival organizer Jeff Rawson. “Two days of new experiences, sounds, positivity and community.”
Along with the music acts, there will be interactive experiences for festival goers throughout the event on the grounds of Century Casino. There will also be a variety of local food and drink options.
Two-day General Admission tickets (kids 10 and under are free), VIP tickets, and full lineup are available now at shipyardfest.com.