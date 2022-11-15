Shelters across Missouri at capacity, strays continue to increase

POPLAR BLUFF, MISSOURI - Shelters across the Show Me State are filled to the max as municipalities deal with an increasing number of stray animals as of late.
“We have noticed a very high increase in the amount of strays we’ve been picking up," Poplar Bluff animal control officer Daniel St. Lawrence said. "Our shelter is completely maxed out at this time.”
The Poplar Bluff Animal Shelter is full, some kennels are even housing two dogs thanks to high numbers.
“We’ve been finding and getting reports of kittens and puppies placed in boxed, placed on the side of the road," St. Lawrence said. "The amount of dogs we’ve been picking up has been horrific.”
It’s not just Poplar Bluff - it’s all over Southeast Missouri.
North, in Jackson, Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary is full as well.
“Just a lot of phone calls with people from strays, that’s what we get daily, constantly people calling with strays being found, lots of cats having litters, dogs, especially with the cold weather, everyone is concerned," assistant manager April Pearson said.
Those with animal control and with the shelters say they think the increase in dogs on the street came with some of the rising costs of living with inflation.
“It seems to me that with the cost of everything getting so high that people are just turning their animals loose," St. Lawrence said.
There is some concern as the shelters sit as full as they are and the stray problem doesn't seem to be getting better. One - Missouri is nearing the winter months. Weather has turned cold and will only continue to get colder. With dogs and cats on the streets, they're health is in danger.
Two - the holidays always bring an influx of animal surrenders.
“It’s a big concern," Pearson said. "Not only just the strays, people are trying to get rid of their own pets because of health, or moving, or just not being able to take care of them. It’s just a sad situation.”
There are simple things that can help. Making sure all animals are fixed is one of the big keys.
“If you spay, it cuts down on a lot of the homelessness and the strays," Pearson said. "Keeping them spayed, not dumping them. If you dump them, that adds to the problem and not the solution. We can’t get no where and we can’t help if you’re dumping and not fixing, it’s an endless cycle.”
And if you do have pets, make sure they have identification on at all times. That way if they do get loose, the people who end up with them will be able to help track down their real home.
“We’d be lost if we lost our pets," St. Lawrence said. "And I know a lot of people feel the same way especially through these difficult times.”
Most importantly, if you're able to adopt or foster animals, do so.