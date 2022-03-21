Shawneetown Port Project makes progress, hoping to open by January 2023

SHAWNEETOWN (WSIL)----Inside the Shawneetown Regional Port District, Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg), Illinois's Secretary of Transportation Omer Osman, and other community members came together to solidify plans for the revitalization of the Shawneetown Port.
"This is a major project for southern Illinois, especially here in Gallatin County. The opportunities, this is going to be approximately 240, 250 construction jobs, full time job. And this projects going to be kicking off real soon," said Fowler.
With $11.2 million in funding coming from the state, project leaders said the port will help revitalize the surrounding agricultural area.
"There's been a decline in the economy of this area and this is a perfect, perfect way of lifting the entire area," said Osman.
"Unemployment is not bad here, but good jobs are hard to come by. So this will hire people, truck drivers, Fertilize people, just a whole cross section," the Port Secretary and Treasurer Steve Galt added.
Senator Fowler added that the old coal loading doc that is already in place will help speed the process along.
"With this coal loading doc already here, so the conversions going to be fairly simple because the permitting is completed," said Fowler.
Construction is expected to be completed by late December, and January 2023 will see the port up and running.
"To be able to take, again, a old coal loading facility that's been out of commission for many years and to revitalize that, put people to work, and create hope, more hope here in southern Illinois, is exciting. I'm just honored to be a part of it," said Fowler.