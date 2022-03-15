Shawnee School District main provider doesn't pay tax; fears of consolidation rise

WOLF LAKE (WSIL)---Shawnee Schools have spent years negotiating back and forth with the Grand Tower Energy Center, on how property taxes would fund the district.
In 2013, new ownership brought more tensions.
"Since that time, we've been trying to negotiate another settlement that would allow us to operate, but we've been unsuccessful with our negotiations with the new owner," said superintendent, Sherry Clover-Hill.
The plant alone supplies $1.3 million every year.
For context, the school's operating budget is $4 million.
"So it is a large hit to our operating budget. Let me put it this way. I could cut all our staff, and it's still not enough," said Clover-Hill.
The plant has delayed payment before, but this year they have not paid at all.
"It's taken several years, but we have enough year in reserve, but it won't take long for us to use those reserves to continue to operate," said Clover-Hill.
Clover-Hill decided take the issue to the Illinois House for emergency funding and change to the language for school funding bills.
"We could possibly be doing this every year. So we're going to be asking for some amended language to the evidence based funding formula in the State, that would guarantee us money to operate," said Clover-Hill.
If money is not awarded, Shawnee School district could be consolidated again, causing even longer bus rides for their students and staff losing jobs.
And Clover-Hill said she's going to continue to fight for districts like hers.
"This is an equity issue. This should not be a problem about small, rural schools. It doesn't matter where you live in this state. Every student deserves the chance for an equitable education, and our students aren't less than because of geographic location," Clover-Hill said.