 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shawnee National Forest fundraiser has you freezing for a reason

  • Updated
  • 0
Shawnee Polar Plunge

JUNCTION (WSIL)---Freezing for a reason, that's the theme of this year's Shawnee Polar Plunge.

The Friends of the Shawnee will host a polar plunge coming up as a fundraiser to help improve the Shawnee National Forest.

Afterwards, the group will discuss issues like removing graffiti.

The group thought the fundraiser would be a fun way to get people involved.

"You know we just decided to do something to raise some money and some awareness. We're calling it freezing for a reason and we're hoping to raise some money for the Shawnee National Forest," said Steve Melville, a board member for the Friends for the Shawnee National Forest. 

You can take the plunge on March 5th at Pounds Hollow Lake.

Donations are not required, but encouraged. 

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Madeline Parker is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Madeline joined the team in 2020 and graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a Bachelor’s in Electronic Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

Recommended for you