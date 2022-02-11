Shawnee National Forest fundraiser has you freezing for a reason

JUNCTION (WSIL)---Freezing for a reason, that's the theme of this year's Shawnee Polar Plunge.
The Friends of the Shawnee will host a polar plunge coming up as a fundraiser to help improve the Shawnee National Forest.
Afterwards, the group will discuss issues like removing graffiti.
The group thought the fundraiser would be a fun way to get people involved.
"You know we just decided to do something to raise some money and some awareness. We're calling it freezing for a reason and we're hoping to raise some money for the Shawnee National Forest," said Steve Melville, a board member for the Friends for the Shawnee National Forest.
You can take the plunge on March 5th at Pounds Hollow Lake.
Donations are not required, but encouraged.