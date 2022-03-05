Shawnee National Forest closes Snake Road for snake migration

WOLF LAKE, IL (WSIL) -- Shawnee National Forest is temporarily closing Service Road No. 345, also known as Snake Road.
Snake Road closed on Friday, March 4, and will not be opened again until May 15. This is to allow safe passage for many species of amphibians and snakes during a critical time of migration.
While the road is closed to all vehicles, it is available for foot traffic. Visitors to the area must abide by all onsite regulations.
More information on the closure can be found on the Shawnee National Forest website.