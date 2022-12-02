Shawnee National Forest announces seasonal closures

(WSIL) -- Shawnee National Forest has announced some seasonal closures.
That includes Seasonal Forest Road, which will be closed starting December 10.
Several campgrounds will close for the winter season starting December 15. That includes Red Bud Campground in Bell Smith Springs, Pine Ridge Campground in Pounds Hollow, Tower Rock, and Johnson Creek campgrounds.
Most campgrounds reopen March 15, 2023, except for, Tower Rock Campground, which reopens May 1.
Some trails will also close, including Lusk Creek, Garden of the Gods and Bay Creek Wildernesses. These will reopen March 31.
For more information, visit the Shawnee National Forest's website.