Shawnee MTD hoping new bus depot in Union County will help them better serve the area

VIENNA, IL (WSIL) - Public transportation like the one at the Shawnee Mass Transit District in Vienna provide a needed service to the area.
But officials at Shawnee MTD believe a recent ground breaking for a new depot in Union county could be a game changer when it comes to expanding public transportation services.
"Our business is to get you there safely and efficiently," said Ron Gorst, operations manager for Shawnee MTD. "Every ride is as important to us as the other."
Shawnee Mass Transit District covers five of the more southern counties in Illinois. Union county, being their largest area when it comes to providing rides. is also the area that's been waiting the longest for a new depot.
"The need to to basically serve the public. Union county has the most ridership for our public transportation," said Gorst.
Earlier this week, Shawnee Mass Transit District broke ground on a new depot and officials there believe will help them expand coverage to more riders.
"Union County has been promised, the employees, Shawnee Mass Transit [have been promised], someway shape or form you're going to get a depot next year, you're going to get a depot next year," Gorst continues, "and it is the last depot. Even though it has the most ridership of all our counties that will be built."
Gorst says the new Union County depot has been a long time coming.
"Personally it's very exciting," he said. "I can't even express from these employees that were in the ground breaking yesterday in Anna that how elated and how probably excited they were."
The new facility is a 4,000 square feet building that will house enough parking for up to 18 buses. Right now, the space they're renting in Anna is limited to just eight.
Officials say, the plan is for the new depot to open this fall.