You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shawnee Hills American Viticultural Area offers unique grape growing conditions

  • Updated
  • 0

MAKANDA (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois is a rather unique area, great for growing grapes.

The Shawnee Hills American Viticultural Area is the first AVA established in Illinois.  An AVA is a designated grape growing region. It's distinguishable by geographic features.

Shawnee Hills AVA

The Shawnee Hills challenges grapes, intensifying the flavor. Our region offers unique hills, soil and limestone for growing.

"Some of the qualities of the wines grown in the Shawnee Hills, especially Chambourcin which I think is our best red grape, is intensity of flavors. Very intense fruit, good soft tannins, and it's just well balanced. Everything's balanced, the acid the sugars, the alcohol and the fruit," explains Ted Wichmann, Founder of the AVA.

Wichmann says where the grapes come from is even more important than the varietal. You can find that information on the label.

Tags

Recommended for you