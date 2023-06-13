Shawnee Community College to celebrate Juneteenth with guest speakers

ULLIN, IL (WSIL) -- Shawnee Community College will host a
Juneteenth celebration on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, on the Main campus in Ullin, Illinois.
The event starts at 11 a.m. with two guest speakers:
Jeff McGoy is a motivational speaker and educator originally from Cairo, Illinois, and is currently the Director of Exploratory Student Advisement at the Center for Learning Support Services at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.
Anna Jackson is a Senior Lecturer at Southern Illinois University-
Carbondale. She is a past president of the Southern Illinois Association of
Teachers of English and the Illinois Association of Teachers of English.
Lunch is at noon. There will be shuttles from the extension centers that leave at 10:15 a.m. from Anna, Cairo, Metropolis, and Vienna.
Please make arrangements beforehand by contacting Felicia Rouse at 618-634-3223 or feliciar@shawneecc.edu.
All Shawnee Community College campuses will be closed on Monday, June
19, 2023, in observance of Juneteenth.