Shawnee Community College Nurse receives award

ULLIN, IL (WSIL) -- A nurse at Shawnee Community College has been awarded the Nurse Educator Fellowship on Friday, January 6.
Shawnee Community College Nursing Faculty April Dollins received the award from the Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) and the Illinois Nursing Workforce Center (INWC) Advisory Board.
The Nurse Educator Fellowship is a prestigious honor given to highly qualified nursing educators in Illinois and recognized individuals who have demonstrated leadership and dedication to the field of nursing education. It also promotes nursing education to ensure the retention of well-qualified nursing faculty at institutions of higher learning that award degrees in nursing.
Dollins teaches in practical nursing and associate degree nursing programs. She is a didactic and lead clinical instructor teaching Growth and Development, Nursing Procedures, Obstetric and Pediatric theory and clinical courses, and Healthcare Diversity.
“I am honored to have been nominated and selected to receive the IBHE Nurse Educator Fellowship award,” Dollins said. “Each activity will increase my knowledge and skill and prepare me to create student learning experiences that promote clinical judgment and prepare our students for long-term success. The Fellowship award aids me in carrying out the mission of Shawnee Community College to serve the needs of our nursing students by providing quality higher education and modeling the importance of life-long learning.”
Dollins also was awarded $10,000 as part of the Nurse Educator Fellowship award. She plans on using the money to help in completing her DNP degree, attending conferences, and completing an Academic Nurse Educator certification.