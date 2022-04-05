Shawnee Community College hosts Criminal Justice Tour

ULLIN, Ill. (WSIL) -- Instructors at Shawnee Community College presented local high school students with a first-hand experience on what it's like to be a police officer.
Students were able to experience a Use-of-Force simulator Tuesday. The technology includes more than 250 different simulations which respond based on how a participant acts. The goal of the technology is to show when lethal, or non-lethal, force is more effective.
Organizers say it's a one-of-a-kind experience and gives insight as to what officers must decide on every call they respond to.
"There are different types of weapons. We have a pistol, pepper spray, a taser. A student goes through the scenario," says Criminal Justice Instructor Eric Howard. "There's traffic stops, domestics, active shooter scenarios. The student has to determine what level of force to use going into that scenario. It's a really good tool for the student and gets them use to something they'd probably never see otherwise."
Carl Manly, the Vienna High School Resource Officer, says it also helps show why use-of-force is necessary at times - and can be the difference in saving a life.
"Some of the people think we're just being mean for no reason. It's not that. There's a legitimate reason behind it," says Manly. "There's a legitimate reason why I have my gun out, or why I'm telling you to do these things. It's all about safety; it's all about taking control of the situation and trying to come out with a good result where nobody gets hurt."
Organizers hope the program inspires students to learn more about law enforcement opportunities - that includes careers in security, dispatch, and crime scene investigation.