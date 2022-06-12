Shawnee Community College hosting Cairo Health Fair

CARIO, IL (WSIL) -- Shawnee Community College will be hosting the Cairo Health Fair next Friday.
The event will kick off on June 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fair will offer hands-on health information, community resources, activities for the kids, and food box giveaways. Attendees can look forward to additional services between 1-3 pm., including blood pressure screenings, fit tests, narcan training, COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, and the "Strollin' Through The Colon" exhibit.
More details will be revealed on Thursday News 3 This Morning.
The fair will be located at 2035 Washington Avenue, Cairo, IL, 62914.