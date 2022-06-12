 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Daily heat index values of 100 to 110 degrees or higher
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The worst of the heat wave will occur
Monday when widespread heat index values up to 110 degrees or
higher will occur. Heat index values will reach 105 to 110 on
Tuesday and 95 to 105 on Wednesday. There will be little relief
from the heat at night, with low temperatures forecast to stay
in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. The effects of heat
stress can increase with prolonged exposure over consecutive
days..

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Shawnee Community College hosting Cairo Health Fair

  • Updated
  • 0
shawnee community college, scc
By Kenzie Dillow

CARIO, IL (WSIL) -- Shawnee Community College will be hosting the Cairo Health Fair next Friday.

The event will kick off on June 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fair will offer hands-on health information, community resources, activities for the kids, and food box giveaways. Attendees can look forward to additional services between 1-3 pm., including blood pressure screenings, fit tests, narcan training, COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, and the "Strollin' Through The Colon" exhibit.

More details will be revealed on Thursday News 3 This Morning.

The fair will be located at 2035 Washington Avenue, Cairo, IL, 62914.

Tags

Recommended for you