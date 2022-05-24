Shawnee Community College breaks ground on student truck driving facility in Metropolis

METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- Shawnee Community College broke ground Tuesday on their expanded truck driving program.
The college is expanding its current truck driving program to a second location in Metropolis. SCC hopes to double their student driver program to 100 students a year.
It's a 7-week program meant to push students through as quickly as possible and get more drivers on the road. SCC says adding those drivers faster will benefit the local economy.
SCC also showcased a new truck driving simulator. Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) was on hand to try it out.