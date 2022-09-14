Share the road this harvest season

(WSIL) -- This harvest season drivers are reminded to keep a watchful eye for slow-moving farm vehicles. Being patient, driving carefully and respecting boundaries are all equally important when driving around farm vehicles.
The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety recommends these simple tips when driving around slow-moving farm machinery:
- Be mindful that it’s harvest season and keep an eye out for machinery.
- Be patient and remember that farmers are just doing their jobs.
- Always pass on the left and only when you have clear sight distance.
- Always wear your seat belt. It’s your best defense in any traffic crash.
- Pay full attention to the road and put your cell phone down.
The most common collisions occur when the approaching motorist hits a farm vehicle from behind (rear-end collision), or when a passing motorist hits a farm vehicle that is attempting to make a wide left turn (left sideswipe).
Motorists that are unfamiliar with farming communities may not immediately recognize farm equipment on roadways or be aware of the special hazards they present. Lighting and reflector locations on tractors, combines and other farm equipment are different from other motor vehicles. Loads on farm vehicles may be wider than other vehicles, which present special hazards for other motorists when left, right, rear and front projections are not easily recognizable.