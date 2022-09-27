Share live video with 911 as part of new Cape Girardeau program

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The Cape Girardeau Police Department has rolled out a new program to improve responses to emergencies.
The system is named Prepared Live and allows 911 operators to view pictures and videos from the incidents in real time, as well as gather real-time GPS locations.
Currently, when a citizen calls 9-1-1, the operator is able to text a web link and if the caller follows the link to allow the sharing of information, their phone will send live video and GPS location to the 9-1-1 center. This allows the 9-1-1 operator to know exactly where the person is located and give the first responders better information while they are on their way to help.
Once the caller ends the connection, the 9-1-1 center no longer has access to the phone.
Your city now joins a list of more than 30 cities around the country that offer this enhanced service to their citizens.