Severe thunderstorm watch issued in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
499 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES


IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON
EDWARDS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK               POSEY

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                PERRY                 RIPLEY
SCOTT                 STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BLOOMFIELD, BOONVILLE, CAIRO,
CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CARMI, DONIPHAN, ELIZABETHTOWN,
EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE,
HARRISBURG, HERRIN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL, MCLEANSBORO,
METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO,
PERRYVILLE, PETERSBURG, PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF,
POSEYVILLE, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, VAN BUREN, VIENNA,
WEST FRANKFORT, AND WEST SALEM.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, Western Kentucky, Southern
Illinois, and Southwestern Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Severe thunderstorm watch issued in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois until 11 p.m. today.

Scattered storms have been spotted to the north and they will likely descend into area around Fredericktown, Pickneyville, and Mt. Vernon over the next few hours. Some of the isolated storms could create strong winds.

After sunset, the storms will die down and the temperature will get cooler.

Be sure to tune in to News 3 tonight as meteorologist Katie Melvin tracks storms in our area.

