Severe thunderstorm watch issued in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois until 11 p.m. today.
Scattered storms have been spotted to the north and they will likely descend into area around Fredericktown, Pickneyville, and Mt. Vernon over the next few hours. Some of the isolated storms could create strong winds.
After sunset, the storms will die down and the temperature will get cooler.
Be sure to tune in to News 3 tonight as meteorologist Katie Melvin tracks storms in our area.