THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
219 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CARLISLE              FULTON
HICKMAN               MCCRACKEN

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID
PERRY                 RIPLEY                SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BLOOMFIELD, CAIRO,
CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DONIPHAN,
ELIZABETHTOWN, FAIRFIELD, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, HARRISBURG,
HERRIN, HICKMAN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL, MCLEANSBORO,
METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO,
NEW MADRID, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE,
POPLAR BLUFF, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, VAN BUREN, VIENNA,
WEST FRANKFORT, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 8 PM tonight

Carterville (WSIL) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for most of our viewing region until 8 PM tonight. Storms are beginning to move in from the west to southeast Missouri and will develop over the next few hours before moving over southern Illinois. 

threats

Timing of these storms will be between 4 - 8 PM with the biggest threats being large hail, isolated damaging winds and heavy rain along with lightning. 

Those counties include Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White, Williamson [Illinois], Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman, McCracken [Kentucky], and Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard, Wayne [Missouri].

