Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 8 PM tonight

Carterville (WSIL) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for most of our viewing region until 8 PM tonight. Storms are beginning to move in from the west to southeast Missouri and will develop over the next few hours before moving over southern Illinois.
Timing of these storms will be between 4 - 8 PM with the biggest threats being large hail, isolated damaging winds and heavy rain along with lightning.
Those counties include Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White, Williamson [Illinois], Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman, McCracken [Kentucky], and Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard, Wayne [Missouri].