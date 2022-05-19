Severe threat has ended, hot and windy Friday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The threat for severe storms tonight is over. The storms have moved out of the area, we can all go to best and rest easy.
The sunshine will return Friday with hot, muggy and windy conditions. Afternoon highs will climb back up close to 90 degrees. The only reprieve from the heat will be the wind. Winds will pick up out of the southwest with gusts near 35 mph.
A cold front will move in by Saturday evening, eventually bringing back cooler temperatures. However, it will also bring a chance for rain which could impact some outdoor plans. Rain is likely Saturday evening and into Sunday morning.