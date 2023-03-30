Severe storms likely Friday, stay weather aware

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has turned out to be a beautiful spring day across the region. We've seen plenty of sunshine with above average temperatures. Temperatures have climbed into the upper 60s and low 70s. Enjoy the nice weather while it's around.
High clouds will increase through the evening, with the chance for rain and a few rumbles of thunder returning overnight. Winds will also pick up out of the south, keeping us very warm. Overnight temperatures will only dip into the mid 50s.
Friday morning a few scattered showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible. However, this is not when we expect the severe weather. Strong to severe storms will move in by the afternoon and stick around through the evening. The timing looks to be from 3 PM to 10 PM.
A Level 4 (out of 5) risk, has been issued for parts of our region. This includes parts of western Kentucky, southeast Missouri and northwest Tennessee. The rest of the region is under a Level 3 (out of 5) risk. The primary hazards will be damaging winds and tornadoes. If enough instability is present, some of these could be strong. Make sure to have multiple ways to get alerts.
Outside of the storm threat, it will also be very windy. A Wind Advisory has been issued for much of the region from 1 PM Friday to 1 AM Saturday. Winds will gust between 40 and 45 mph.
Once this system moves through, quieter weather will return for the weekend. Saturday will be breezy and chilly, with high temperatures only topping out in the mid 50s. Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend with abundant sunshine and highs in the 60s.
Our next chance for storms will arrive early next week.