...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro and Plumfield.

.The Big Muddy River will continue a slow fall into next week,
falling below flood stage at Plumfield tomorrow, but remaining above
flood stage at Murphysboro through most of next week.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 17.9 feet
Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


.A potent storm system will move into our area on Friday, when
southwest winds will increase ahead of a cold front. Winds will
become westerly behind the front Friday evening.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri. The advisory is along and west of a line
from Mount Vernon to Marion Illinois, then to Paducah and
Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally stronger winds are possible in
thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Severe storms likely Friday, stay weather aware

SPC

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has turned out to be a beautiful spring day across the region. We've seen plenty of sunshine with above average temperatures. Temperatures have climbed into the upper 60s and low 70s. Enjoy the nice weather while it's around.

High clouds will increase through the evening, with the chance for rain and a few rumbles of thunder returning overnight. Winds will also pick up out of the south, keeping us very warm. Overnight temperatures will only dip into the mid 50s. 

Friday morning a few scattered showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible. However, this is not when we expect the severe weather. Strong to severe storms will move in by the afternoon and stick around through the evening. The timing looks to be from 3 PM to 10 PM.

A Level 4 (out of 5) risk, has been issued for parts of our region. This includes parts of western Kentucky, southeast Missouri and northwest Tennessee. The rest of the region is under a Level 3 (out of 5) risk. The primary hazards will be damaging winds and tornadoes. If enough instability is present, some of these could be strong. Make sure to have multiple ways to get alerts. 

Threats

Outside of the storm threat, it will also be very windy. A Wind Advisory has been issued for much of the region from 1 PM Friday to 1 AM Saturday. Winds will gust between 40 and 45 mph. 

Wind

Once this system moves through, quieter weather will return for the weekend. Saturday will be breezy and chilly, with high temperatures only topping out in the mid 50s. Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend with abundant sunshine and highs in the 60s.

Our next chance for storms will arrive early next week. 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

