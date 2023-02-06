Several upcoming fundraisers planned for West Franklin Historical District

Mulkeytown, IL (WSIL) -- The West Franklin Historical District and Silkwood Inn Museum has several upcoming events.
Their 'Third Saturday Meal' is Saturday, February 18th. They'll have biscuits, gravy and sausage. It's $8 and you can dine in or take your food to go from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
The 9th Annual Spring Craft & Vendor Fair is Saturday, March 4. Breakfast starts at 7 a.m. the craft and vendor fair with at least 25 different vendors starts at 9 a.m. and lunch is served at 11 a.m. The Historical Society will also have raffles and all money raised goes to the roofing fund.
The Easter Bunny will be making appearances throughout the day.
Their 'Third Saturday Meal' for March is scheduled for Saturday, March 18th and this meal will be Mostaccioli.
The Historical District & Inn Museum says they are 100% donation and fundraising based. They're located at:
2130 Schoolhouse Road
Mulkeytown, IL 62865
Mulkeytown, IL 62865