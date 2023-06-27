Several new laws in Illinois, including changes to hiring process for state employees

ILLINOIS -- Governor JB Pritzker signed several bills into law Tuesday - many of which go into effect immediately.
Below are a list of those legislative changes and a brief summary of what they do. You can find more information available on the Illinois General Assembly page through the hyperlinks provided.
=============================
Bill Number: HB 1186
Description: Provides that Health Maintenance Organizations are not required to use a referral system for enrollees to access providers under contract with or employed by the health maintenance organization.
Effective: January 1, 2024
=============================
Bill Number: HB 1364
Description: Creates the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline Workgroup Act. Provides for meetings of the Task Force and responsibilities relating to examination of the first year of implementation and use of the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in Illinois. Requires the development of an action plan with specified recommendations to be filed with the Governor and General Assembly by December 31, 2023.
Effective: Immediately
=============================
Bill Number: SB 2228
Description: Amends the Personnel Code by removing inefficiencies. Leaders say it will help in the hiring process for state employees and represents an overall clean-up to account for modern hiring practices.
Effective: Immediately
=============================
Bill Number: HB 3296
Description: Amends the Illinois Credit Union Act. Provides that an annual regulatory fee paid by a credit union to the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation shall not be more than $210,000 (rather than $141,875).
Effective: Immediately
=============================
Bill Number: SB 2379
Description: Deadline extension for Counsel in Immigration Proceedings task force report. Provides that the Task Force shall submit a report of its recommendations for how to fully provide legal representation for individuals no later than July 1, 2024.
Effective: Immediately