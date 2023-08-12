Several Kentucky counties suffer severe storm damage

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- Extensive storm damage and flash flooding are affecting portions of Kentucky after severe thunderstorms went through the area.
Details on the damage comes from a press release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
In Fulton County, many tress and utility lines are down due to flash flooding, with Hickman being hit the hardest. Maintenance crews are focusing on clearing trees and debris from the roads. KY 125 Union City and KY 166/Middle Road is being prioritized to allow emergency agencies and crews to get to Hickman.
In Hickman County, several roadways are flooded and trees have fallen on KY 307, KY 58, KY 239, KY 1529. and KY 1708. Crews estimate it will take upwards of three hours to clear the roads.
In Graves County, Trees have been strewn along the Purchase Parkway, as well as other areas on the Graves-Hickman County Line. Crews are attempting to open the highway as quickly as possible.
News 3 will update this article as we receive more information.