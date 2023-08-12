 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Several Kentucky counties suffer severe storm damage

  • 0
Storm warning generic graphic

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- Extensive storm damage and flash flooding are affecting portions of Kentucky after severe thunderstorms went through the area.

Details on the damage comes from a press release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

In Fulton County, many tress and utility lines are down due to flash flooding, with Hickman being hit the hardest. Maintenance crews are focusing on clearing trees and debris from the roads. KY 125 Union City and KY 166/Middle Road is being prioritized to allow emergency agencies and crews to get to Hickman.

In Hickman County, several roadways are flooded and trees have fallen on KY 307, KY 58, KY 239, KY 1529. and KY 1708. Crews estimate it will take upwards of three hours to clear the roads.

In Graves County, Trees have been strewn along the Purchase Parkway, as well as other areas on the Graves-Hickman County Line. Crews are attempting to open the highway as quickly as possible.

News 3 will update this article as we receive more information.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you