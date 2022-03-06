 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Heavy rain and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and
through the night as a warm front lifts through the region. Rainfall
amounts of 1.5 to 2.5 inches can be expected through Monday morning,
which will cause scattered flooding issues to develop.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, southeast
Missouri, and a portion of western Kentucky along a line from
Paducah to Marion to Owensboro.

* WHEN...Through 9 AM CST Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorm will fall over
saturated soils. Rainfall totals of 1.5 of 2.5 inches can be
expected with locally higher amounts.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Several Kentucky counties close roads due to river flooding

  Updated
  • 0
flooded road, water over road
By Kenzie Dillow

PADUCAH. KY (WSIL) -- Multiples counties are reporting closures of roads due to flooding.

Crittenden County reports KY91 is closed at the Cave-in-Rock Ferry landing. KY 135/Carrsville-Tolu is closed at the Barnetts Branch Bridge in Sawmill Hollow between KY 297 and KY 723.

Fulton County reports KY1354 is closed between KY 94 and the Dorena-Hickman Ferry Landing at Hickman. KY 1129/Adams Road is closed just West of KY 239 near Rush Creek.

Livingston County reports KY 137/River Road is closed between Bayou and KY 133 at Berry's Ferry Landing. KY 917/Tucker Temple Road is closed north of Luka.

Hickman County reports KY 123 is closed at Obion Creek in the Hailwell Corner Area.

For more information, visit www.weather.gov/PAH.

