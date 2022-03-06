Several Kentucky counties close roads due to river flooding

PADUCAH. KY (WSIL) -- Multiples counties are reporting closures of roads due to flooding.
Crittenden County reports KY91 is closed at the Cave-in-Rock Ferry landing. KY 135/Carrsville-Tolu is closed at the Barnetts Branch Bridge in Sawmill Hollow between KY 297 and KY 723.
Fulton County reports KY1354 is closed between KY 94 and the Dorena-Hickman Ferry Landing at Hickman. KY 1129/Adams Road is closed just West of KY 239 near Rush Creek.
Livingston County reports KY 137/River Road is closed between Bayou and KY 133 at Berry's Ferry Landing. KY 917/Tucker Temple Road is closed north of Luka.
Hickman County reports KY 123 is closed at Obion Creek in the Hailwell Corner Area.
For more information, visit www.weather.gov/PAH.