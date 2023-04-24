Several Illinois GOP senators focus on victim advocacy legislation

ILLINOIS (WSIL) – Illinois state lawmakers met virtually on Monday to emphasize their priority of helping victims of violent crimes.
"We cannot nor should not continue to caudle criminals who commit violent crimes against another person,” said Senator Terri Bryant.
Several Illinois senate members met virtually Monday to lay out some future legislative plans.
"We're here to discuss legislation that focuses on bringing justice to victims of crime,” said Senator Dale Fowler.
Two of the main topics were fentanyl and protecting victims of domestic abuse.
Senator Fowler represents the 59th Senate district and he said during the press conference that criminal justice policies should always put victims and their families first.
"Over the last several years, Illinois has seen policies and proposals prioritizing criminals while seemingly making victims out to be second-class citizens,” said Fowler.
He also said more needs to be done to combat the fentanyl crisis that’s hitting Illinois.
“And while the majority party continues to propose legislation that de-criminalizes large, deadly amounts of fentanyl, we are here today to seek and save lives and to hold those who knowingly distribute this deadly drug accountable,” said Fowler. Bryant represents the 58th district and she spoke about two bills she introduced to protect victims of domestic violence. One is to create a new offense of domestic assault.
“Currently, Illinois law does not protect those who are in great fear of being assaulted from within their own home,” Bryant said.
The other law Bryant recently introduced would make more severe the penalty for a person 60 years old or older.
“Criminals who target this vulnerable population should face consequences that match the seriousness of their crimes," said Bryant.
Bryant says a message needs to be sent through Illinois where the legislation's priority lies.
“We need to send a signal to all of Illinois that we’re here to protect and seek justice for victims, not justify the actions of violent criminals,” said Bryant.