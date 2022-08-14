Several donations to local community builds playground, pays pet adoption fees

BENTON, IL (WSIL) -- A city in Franklin County cuts the ribbon on a new playground, from generous donors.
City officials in Benton welcomed a new, neighborhood playground Saturday afternoon, thanks to a donation from the Real Housewives of New York City.
Streets and Public Improvement Commissioner Lee Messersmith says a plan was already in place to "plant" playgrounds through-out the community, creating safe spaces a little closer to homes.
"We have a nice park in our community, but we don't have neighborhood playgrounds," explains Messersmith. "About a year-and-a-half ago (we) started trying to bring businesses together to make this happen. The reality show that's in-town with Sonja and Luann, they found out about it and they came along and said, 'Hey, what if we donated a playground--to get (the playground initiative) off the ground.'"
Building the playground came together rather quickly, says Messersmith.
"It was delivered from Pensylvania, it landed here on Thursday, we had it set up by thursday afternoon, the concrete we're standing on--our steet department put in yesterday, and here we are to dedicate it today."
The park is located on the corner of Grand Street and East Smith Street.
Local businesses also played a role, providing earth work, tree service, and a $10,000 donation from Peoples Bank in Benton.
Pet Adoption Fees waived
Also taking place in Benton this weekend, an anonymous donor is paying all adoption fees for pets from Franklin County Animal Control.
Officials tell News 3, the donor made an announcement on Facebook this weekend, contacting Animal Control to say, they will pay the $50 fee for an entire year.
Now anyone wishing to adopt is just responsible to pay for spaying or neutering.
Animal Control says they are nearly full, with more than 30 dogs and 120 cats. They hope people will adopt these furry friends and give them forever homes.
You can find more on how to start the adoption process on their website.