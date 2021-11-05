You are the owner of this article.
Seventh suspect arrested in Paducah kidnapping, murder

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Another person has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a Louisville man early Tuesday morning.

Steven Bradley Heflin was arrested Friday afternoon at this home on a charges of kidnapping. He arrest brings the number of people charged in the death to seven. 

Paducah police received information Tuesday morning that a man had been beaten, kidnapped, shot and killed several hours previously.

Investigation revealed numerous people were involved in the incident that left Justin Housewright dead. 

Since the initial arrests, detectives obtained enough evidence to charge Heflin with assisting in restraining Housewright and threatening bodily harm to him while he was being restrained.

Housewright was shot while attempting to flee. His body was found late Tuesday in a Graves County field. 

An autopsy Thursday at the State Medical Examiner’s office in Louisville determined his cause of death to be homicide and that he died of multiple gunshots.

The investigation is continuing.

