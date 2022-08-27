Sesser-Valier/Waltonville defeats Vienna-Goreville 55-12

VIENNA, IL (WSIL) -- The Eagles of Vienna-Goreville hosted the Red Devils of Sesser-Valier/Waltonville, where the Red Devils beat the Eagles 55-12.
The Red Devils began their scoring barrage on the first drive of the game, where quarterback Carson Hoffard took the snap and handed it off to running back Dezmond Malone who scored on the big time run, making it 7-0 lead.
The Red Devils refused to let up, as Hoffard handed it off to running back Gabe Gunter who easily scores on the play, making it a 21-0 lead.
While the Eagles did have their wings clipped in this game, the team did have some flashes; one of which was quarterback Charlie Woodrum airing it out to his receiver Ian Sopcheck, who takes it 80 yards to the house.
Despite the Eagles' best efforts, the Red Devils held strong in the game, winning 55-12.